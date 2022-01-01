Holly Springs bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Holly Springs

Springs Pizza and Wings image

 

Springs Pizza and Wings

5217 Sunset Lake Road, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Wedges$7.50
Thick cut potato wedges with cheddar cheese, mozzarella & bacon
Classic Burger$9.25
Lettuce, tomato,onion, pickles with your choice of cheese American, Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Swiss or Pepperjack
8 (Pc)$9.50
Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified
More about Springs Pizza and Wings
Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen

242 S Main St, Suite 118, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SWCK Burger$12.99
Our Specialty Patty blend of Ground Chuck, Short Rib and Brisket Seasoned with Our Signature Town Hall Coffee Spice cooked to your liking and topped with Onion, lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun
Walter’s Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Fried Eggs, Apple-wood Bacon, NC Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
Breakfast St. Tacos$9.99
Blended Corn - Flour Tortillas, chopped bacon, soft scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar – Jack Cheese, Salsa, Avocado mash, Texian Crema
More about Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
Pimiento Tea Room image

 

Pimiento Tea Room

200 N. Main St., Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ten Layer Salad
iceberg | tomato | celery | monterey jack | pickled red onion | egg | green peas | pimiento cheese dressing | fried black-eyed peas | scallions | {vegetarian, gf}
Turtle Bean Soup
black turtle beans | cumin| chow chow | corn chips | scallions | {vegan, gf}
Brunswick Stew$4.00
chicken | tomatoes | corn | limas | green beans | corn pudding
More about Pimiento Tea Room
Vieni Ristobar image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Vieni Ristobar

242 S. Main Street Suite 112, Holly Springs

Avg 4.8 (604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Calzone$12.00
Tiramisu$7.00
Fettucini Alfredo$17.00
More about Vieni Ristobar
