Holly Springs bars & lounges you'll love

More about Springs Pizza and Wings
Springs Pizza and Wings
5217 Sunset Lake Road, Holly Springs
|Popular items
|Cheesy Wedges
|$7.50
Thick cut potato wedges with cheddar cheese, mozzarella & bacon
|Classic Burger
|$9.25
Lettuce, tomato,onion, pickles with your choice of cheese American, Cheddar, Provolone, Mozzarella, Swiss or Pepperjack
|8 (Pc)
|$9.50
Wings will be evenly divided amongst flavors unless otherwise specified
More about Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
242 S Main St, Suite 118, Holly Springs
|Popular items
|SWCK Burger
|$12.99
Our Specialty Patty blend of Ground Chuck, Short Rib and Brisket Seasoned with Our Signature Town Hall Coffee Spice cooked to your liking and topped with Onion, lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun
|Walter’s Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
Fried Eggs, Apple-wood Bacon, NC Cheddar Cheese on a Brioche Bun
|Breakfast St. Tacos
|$9.99
Blended Corn - Flour Tortillas, chopped bacon, soft scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar – Jack Cheese, Salsa, Avocado mash, Texian Crema
More about Pimiento Tea Room
Pimiento Tea Room
200 N. Main St., Holly Springs
|Popular items
|Ten Layer Salad
iceberg | tomato | celery | monterey jack | pickled red onion | egg | green peas | pimiento cheese dressing | fried black-eyed peas | scallions | {vegetarian, gf}
|Turtle Bean Soup
black turtle beans | cumin| chow chow | corn chips | scallions | {vegan, gf}
|Brunswick Stew
|$4.00
chicken | tomatoes | corn | limas | green beans | corn pudding