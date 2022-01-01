Chopped salad in Holly Springs
Holly Springs restaurants that serve chopped salad
Mason Jar
114 GRAND HILL PLACE, Holly Springs
|Chopped Spring Salad
|$13.00
Chopped Spinach and Kale topped with Crumbled Goat Cheese, Sliced Apples, Sliced Red Onions, and Candied Walnuts. Served with a Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette on the side.
Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
242 S Main St, Suite 118, Holly Springs
|Sugg Farm Chop Salad
|$9.99
Mixed Greens, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Raisins, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Chopped Bacon, Avocado Ranch Dressing. Add A Protein: Roasted Chicken $5 | Blackened Mahi $8 | Steak $9