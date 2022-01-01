Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Holly Springs
/
Holly Springs
/
Hot Chocolate
Holly Springs restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
242 S Main St, Suite 118, Holly Springs
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$0.00
More about Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
Pimiento Tea Room
200 N. Main St., Holly Springs
No reviews yet
Mexican Hot Chocolate Butter
$0.60
More about Pimiento Tea Room
Browse other tasty dishes in Holly Springs
Chicken Rolls
Eggplant Parm
Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken
Waffles
Pretzels
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Grits
More near Holly Springs to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(68 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(68 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(129 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(41 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(136 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(267 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston