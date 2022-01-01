Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Holly Springs

Go
Holly Springs restaurants
Toast

Holly Springs restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen

242 S Main St, Suite 118, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$0.00
More about Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
Pimiento Tea Room image

 

Pimiento Tea Room

200 N. Main St., Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mexican Hot Chocolate Butter$0.60
More about Pimiento Tea Room

Browse other tasty dishes in Holly Springs

Chicken Rolls

Eggplant Parm

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Waffles

Pretzels

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Grits

Map

More near Holly Springs to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (571 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston