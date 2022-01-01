Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quesadillas in
Holly Springs
/
Holly Springs
/
Quesadillas
Holly Springs restaurants that serve quesadillas
Mason Jar
114 GRAND HILL PLACE, Holly Springs
No reviews yet
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
$7.00
More about Mason Jar
Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
242 S Main St, Suite 118, Holly Springs
No reviews yet
Chicken Quesadilla
$11.99
Roast Chicken, Chopped Tomato, Cheddar Jack Cheeses, Crema, Salsa
More about Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Holly Springs
Spaghetti
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Pies
Stromboli
Tacos
Grilled Chicken
Waffles
Chicken Wraps
More near Holly Springs to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(469 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston