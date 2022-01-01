Tacos in Holly Springs
Holly Springs restaurants that serve tacos
More about Mason Jar
Mason Jar
114 GRAND HILL PLACE, Holly Springs
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Spicy Blackened Shrimp with Red Cabbage Slaw and House Cocktail Sauce
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$12.00
With fried onions, housemade pickles,
and Mason Jar BBQ sauce
|Vegetarian Black Bean Tacos
|$12.00
Black beans, red onion, and sweet potato hash with corn salsa and cilantro lime sour cream
More about Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen
242 S Main St, Suite 118, Holly Springs
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|$11.99
Slow Cooked Carolina Pork Shoulder, House BBQ Glaze, Pickled Cabbage
|Coastal Fish Tacos
|$12.99
Blackened Mahi, Pickled Cabbage, Salsa, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Soft Tortillas, Cilantro Lime Crema, Roasted Corn Black Bean Salad, Horseradish Marmalade
|Breakfast St. Tacos
|$10.99
Blended Corn - Flour Tortillas, chopped bacon, soft scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar – Jack Cheese, Salsa, Avocado mash, Texian Crema