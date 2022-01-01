Tacos in Holly Springs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mason Jar image

 

Mason Jar

114 GRAND HILL PLACE, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Spicy Blackened Shrimp with Red Cabbage Slaw and House Cocktail Sauce
Pulled Pork Tacos$12.00
With fried onions, housemade pickles,
and Mason Jar BBQ sauce
Vegetarian Black Bean Tacos$12.00
Black beans, red onion, and sweet potato hash with corn salsa and cilantro lime sour cream
Item pic

 

Sir Walter Coffee + Kitchen

242 S Main St, Suite 118, Holly Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Tacos$11.99
Slow Cooked Carolina Pork Shoulder, House BBQ Glaze, Pickled Cabbage
Coastal Fish Tacos$12.99
Blackened Mahi, Pickled Cabbage, Salsa, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Soft Tortillas, Cilantro Lime Crema, Roasted Corn Black Bean Salad, Horseradish Marmalade
Breakfast St. Tacos$10.99
Blended Corn - Flour Tortillas, chopped bacon, soft scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar – Jack Cheese, Salsa, Avocado mash, Texian Crema
