Hollywood restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Hollywood, Florida

Hollywood, FL has beautiful ocean views, exciting things to do, and some of the best restaurants for every occasion. Explore the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk, see the sights, and then settle down for some of the top seafood in Hollywood. Fresh from the ocean and ranging from casual to high-end, you won’t be left fishing for the perfect place to dine.



Is seafood not your thing? Hollywood offers tasty American cuisine and classics from Italy, the Mediterranean, and Cuba. No matter how adventurous or picky the pallet may be, the wide variety offered in Hollywood caters to all. Enjoy all the tastes of Florida with your partner, your friends, and your family. Just a quick trip down Florida’s Turnpike and you’re on your way to deliciousness.



If you’re in search of a night on the town, Hollywood Florida is the place to be. Kick off your weekend with a trip to one of the charming wineries or breweries in the city. Learn all about how these beverages are made and sample along the way. If you’re looking for something more casual, there are relaxing ocean-side bars and lounges to choose from. However you choose to spend your time in Hollywood, you won’t be disappointed.