Hollywood restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Hollywood, Florida
Hollywood, FL has beautiful ocean views, exciting things to do, and some of the best restaurants for every occasion. Explore the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk, see the sights, and then settle down for some of the top seafood in Hollywood. Fresh from the ocean and ranging from casual to high-end, you won’t be left fishing for the perfect place to dine.
Is seafood not your thing? Hollywood offers tasty American cuisine and classics from Italy, the Mediterranean, and Cuba. No matter how adventurous or picky the pallet may be, the wide variety offered in Hollywood caters to all. Enjoy all the tastes of Florida with your partner, your friends, and your family. Just a quick trip down Florida’s Turnpike and you’re on your way to deliciousness.
If you’re in search of a night on the town, Hollywood Florida is the place to be. Kick off your weekend with a trip to one of the charming wineries or breweries in the city. Learn all about how these beverages are made and sample along the way. If you’re looking for something more casual, there are relaxing ocean-side bars and lounges to choose from. However you choose to spend your time in Hollywood, you won’t be disappointed.
Hollywood's top cuisines
Must-try Hollywood restaurants
Vicky Bakery - Hollywood
2319 N state road 7, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Vicky Classic
|$6.90
Eggs your way with ham or bacon, tostada, and cafe con leche
|Pan con Bistec
|$8.50
|Croissant Egg Ham Sandwich
|$5.95
SANDWICHES
La Carreta
301 N University Drive, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
|Chicharrones de Pollo
|$10.50
Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions
|Palomilla
|$13.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Gold Marquess
8525 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Pork Dumplings (8)
|$9.90
|Stuffed Bean Curd
|$4.20
|Soup Dumpling (4)
|$5.20
Aloha Crab
9976 Pines Blvd, Hollywood
|Popular items
|CS2 - 1 dugness crab leg + 1 item
|$28.99
|Lb King Crag Legs
|$59.99
|Wings Choice Flavor & Dipping (6)
|$9.50
The Taco Spot
1500 N Broadwalk A, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Taco Ground Beef
|$3.50
|Corn N Cob
|$3.50
|Taco Steak
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Arepa
15801 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Tequenos
|Arepa Carne al Grill
|$10.99
|Empanadas Venezolana
Mi Casita Bakery
8280 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Mojarra 750
|$14.50
|Pan de Bono
|$1.55
|Calentado de Huevos
|$5.99
Polo Norte
16283 Miramar Parkway, Miramar
|Popular items
|Palomilla
|$13.95
Palomilla steak
|Pollo a la Plancha
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast
|Caesar con Flap meat
|$15.95
Churrasco Caesar Salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Grilled chicken with our blend of spices, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, and fresh salsa. Served with fresh tortilla chips, salsa, and sour cream.
|Waffle Fries
|$6.99
Maxi Arepa
11386 Miramar. Parkway 33025., Miramar
|Popular items
|Arepa Only (Sola)
|$8.50
|Cachapa
|$8.99
|Unidad Tequeño
|$1.90
Scruby's BBQ
251 N.University Dr, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Dinner
|$13.99
|8 Grilled Wings
|$10.99
|Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs
|$15.99
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Amici Trattoria Italiana
11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar
|Popular items
|Large 18"
|$18.00
|Chicken Alfredo
|$20.00
|Fountain Drink
|$3.00
Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge
12100 Miramar Parkway, 33025
|Popular items
|Arroz Chaufa
|$16.95
|Chimi Sliders
|$13.95
|Parmesan French Fries
|$4.95
Piola
4961 Sheridan Street, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Piola’s Meatballs
|$10.00
Homemade beef and pork slow cooked in San Marzano sauce in San Marzano tomato sauce, served with focaccia sticks.
|Meat Lover’s
|$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, sausage, spicy salami and bacon.
|Rio De Janeiro
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oven baked pulled chicken breast, catupiry cheese and a dash of parsley.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Don Pan
11045 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|PabeBowl
|$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
|Lomo Saltado
|$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
|Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$9.00
Rice, Marinated Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Gouda Cheese and Sour Cream
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
12703 miramar parkway, Miramar
|Popular items
|The B and Chick' Burger
|$6.99
Whole Piece Fried Chicken + American White Cheese + Lettuce + Relish + B&C Sauce
|Original Hot Dog
|$1.99
Buttered Bun + Wiener Sausage + Ketchup + Mustard
|The B&C Burger
Cheeseburger + Tomatoes + Lettuce + B&C Sauce
SANDWICHES
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
La Strega Cucina Italiana
17864 NW 2nd Street, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Gnocchi a Modo Nostro
|$16.00
Homemade potato gnocchi with a choice of four cheese sauce,
meat sauce, pesto, Alfredo or tomato & mozzarella
|Bruschetta
|$11.00
Homemade focaccia bread, topped with garlic & fresh tomatoes
|Linguine allo Scoglio
|$24.00
Linguine pasta with calamari, baby octopus, clams & langostino shrimp in a garlic white wine & light tomato sauce
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Agave Bandido
14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$4.00
Corn Tortilla Chips served with our House Salsa & Spicy Salsa Verde
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Crispy Mahi-Mahi, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Slaw, Lime, Flour Tortillas
|Chicken Nachos
|$13.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Ancho Cheese Sauce, Monterey & Colby Jack Cheese, Black Beans topped with guac, avocado cream, and Pico De Gallo
Bean & Rose - Hollywood
2028 Harrison Street Suite 101, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Cookies and Cream Milkshake
|$9.95
Oreo® cookies, vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and crushed Oreo cookies.
|Spinach Cream Cheese Croffle
|$6.50
Butter croissant pressed and stuffed with a homemade savory spinach and cream cheese mixture, topped with grated parmesan cheese.
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$9.95
BBQ pulled pork, tangy BBQ sauce and crispy onions.
Night Owl Cookie Co.
217 NORTH HIATUS ROAD ste 106, PEMBROKE PINES
|Popular items
|Brownie
|$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
|Chocolate Peanut Butter
|$3.25
Signature chocolate dough mixed and topped with Reese’s peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips.
|Birthday Cake
|$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Purple Orchid
3501 Johnson st, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Prosciutto Mozzarella Wrap
|$8.99
Prosciutto, baby spinach, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, pesto basil
|Quinoa Supreme + Breeze
|$9.99
NO SUBSTITUTIONS, CHANGES, REPLACEMENTS NOR ADDITIONS. THIS POLICY IS PRETTY STRICT. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING
|Quinoa Supreme Wrap
|$8.99
Multicolored Quinoa, chicken breast, romaine lettuce, carrots, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, corn and garlic dressing
Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
6519 Taft Street, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Chicken Breast
|$12.95
Pechuga a la Parilla
Grilled marinated chicken breast.
|Deep Fried Pork Chunks
|$12.95
Carne Frita
Deep fried pork chunks.
|PR - Cola Champagne
|$2.25
Cola Champagne soda is a non-alcoholic, sweetened carbonated beverage.
The Hollywood Donut Factory
102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Chocolate Honey Dip
|$0.44
|Glazed
|$0.44
|1/2 Dozen donuts
|$13.00
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Imasa Sushi
8570 stirling rd, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Crispy Rice
|$13.00
Spicy tuna, jalapeno, and spicy mayonnaise.
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$9.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Scallion, Sesame
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Sesame
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
