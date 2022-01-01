Hollywood restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Hollywood, Florida

Hollywood, FL has beautiful ocean views, exciting things to do, and some of the best restaurants for every occasion. Explore the Hollywood Beach Boardwalk, see the sights, and then settle down for some of the top seafood in Hollywood. Fresh from the ocean and ranging from casual to high-end, you won’t be left fishing for the perfect place to dine.

Is seafood not your thing? Hollywood offers tasty American cuisine and classics from Italy, the Mediterranean, and Cuba. No matter how adventurous or picky the pallet may be, the wide variety offered in Hollywood caters to all. Enjoy all the tastes of Florida with your partner, your friends, and your family. Just a quick trip down Florida’s Turnpike and you’re on your way to deliciousness.

If you’re in search of a night on the town, Hollywood Florida is the place to be. Kick off your weekend with a trip to one of the charming wineries or breweries in the city. Learn all about how these beverages are made and sample along the way. If you’re looking for something more casual, there are relaxing ocean-side bars and lounges to choose from. However you choose to spend your time in Hollywood, you won’t be disappointed.

Must-try Hollywood restaurants

Vicky Bakery - Hollywood image

 

Vicky Bakery - Hollywood

2319 N state road 7, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vicky Classic$6.90
Eggs your way with ham or bacon, tostada, and cafe con leche
Pan con Bistec$8.50
Croissant Egg Ham Sandwich$5.95
More about Vicky Bakery - Hollywood
Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

12312 Miramar Pkwy,, Miramar

Avg 3 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
REG Cafe Con Leche$3.84
#1 Breakfast Special$5.99
Pastelito - Guava$1.64
More about Vicky Bakery
La Carreta image

 

La Carreta

301 N University Drive, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (5812 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
Chicharrones de Pollo$10.50
Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions
Palomilla$13.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
More about La Carreta
Gold Marquess image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Gold Marquess

8525 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Dumplings (8)$9.90
Stuffed Bean Curd$4.20
Soup Dumpling (4)$5.20
More about Gold Marquess
Aloha Crab image

 

Aloha Crab

9976 Pines Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CS2 - 1 dugness crab leg + 1 item$28.99
Lb King Crag Legs$59.99
Wings Choice Flavor & Dipping (6)$9.50
More about Aloha Crab
The Taco Spot image

 

The Taco Spot

1500 N Broadwalk A, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Ground Beef$3.50
Corn N Cob$3.50
Taco Steak$6.00
More about The Taco Spot
Super Arepa image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Arepa

15801 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (1610 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tequenos
Arepa Carne al Grill$10.99
Empanadas Venezolana
More about Super Arepa
Mi Casita Bakery image

 

Mi Casita Bakery

8280 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.1 (839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mojarra 750$14.50
Pan de Bono$1.55
Calentado de Huevos$5.99
More about Mi Casita Bakery
La Carreta Pembroke Pines image

 

La Carreta Pembroke Pines

301 N University Drive, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bistec Empanizado$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
CROQUETAS YUCA$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
More about La Carreta Pembroke Pines
Polo Norte image

 

Polo Norte

16283 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Palomilla$13.95
Palomilla steak
Pollo a la Plancha$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast
Caesar con Flap meat$15.95
Churrasco Caesar Salad
More about Polo Norte
Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled chicken with our blend of spices, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, and fresh salsa. Served with fresh tortilla chips, salsa, and sour cream.
Waffle Fries$6.99
More about Sports Grill
Maxi Arepa image

 

Maxi Arepa

11386 Miramar. Parkway 33025., Miramar

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arepa Only (Sola)$8.50
Cachapa$8.99
Unidad Tequeño$1.90
More about Maxi Arepa
Scruby's BBQ image

 

Scruby's BBQ

251 N.University Dr, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Dinner$13.99
8 Grilled Wings$10.99
Half Rack of Baby Back Ribs$15.99
More about Scruby's BBQ
Amici Trattoria Italiana image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Amici Trattoria Italiana

11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large 18"$18.00
Chicken Alfredo$20.00
Fountain Drink$3.00
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana
Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge

12100 Miramar Parkway, 33025

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arroz Chaufa$16.95
Chimi Sliders$13.95
Parmesan French Fries$4.95
More about Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge
Piola image

 

Piola

4961 Sheridan Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Piola’s Meatballs$10.00
Homemade beef and pork slow cooked in San Marzano sauce in San Marzano tomato sauce, served with focaccia sticks.
Meat Lover’s$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, sausage, spicy salami and bacon.
Rio De Janeiro$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oven baked pulled chicken breast, catupiry cheese and a dash of parsley.
More about Piola
Don Pan image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pan

11045 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PabeBowl$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
Lomo Saltado$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
Grilled Chicken Bowl$9.00
Rice, Marinated Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Gouda Cheese and Sour Cream
More about Don Pan
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats image

 

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

12703 miramar parkway, Miramar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The B and Chick' Burger$6.99
Whole Piece Fried Chicken + American White Cheese + Lettuce + Relish + B&C Sauce
Original Hot Dog$1.99
Buttered Bun + Wiener Sausage + Ketchup + Mustard
The B&C Burger
Cheeseburger + Tomatoes + Lettuce + B&C Sauce
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

15955 Pines Blvd, pembroke Pines

Avg 4.3 (2163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cubana De Jamon Y Queso$3.50
Colombiana$2.00
PAPA RELLENA$2.00
More about Vicky Bakery
La Strega Cucina Italiana image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

La Strega Cucina Italiana

17864 NW 2nd Street, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gnocchi a Modo Nostro$16.00
Homemade potato gnocchi with a choice of four cheese sauce,
meat sauce, pesto, Alfredo or tomato & mozzarella
Bruschetta$11.00
Homemade focaccia bread, topped with garlic & fresh tomatoes
Linguine allo Scoglio$24.00
Linguine pasta with calamari, baby octopus, clams & langostino shrimp in a garlic white wine & light tomato sauce
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana
Agave Bandido image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Agave Bandido

14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$4.00
Corn Tortilla Chips served with our House Salsa & Spicy Salsa Verde
Fish Tacos$14.00
Crispy Mahi-Mahi, Chipotle Aioli, Cabbage Slaw, Lime, Flour Tortillas
Chicken Nachos$13.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Ancho Cheese Sauce, Monterey & Colby Jack Cheese, Black Beans topped with guac, avocado cream, and Pico De Gallo
More about Agave Bandido
Bean & Rose - Hollywood image

 

Bean & Rose - Hollywood

2028 Harrison Street Suite 101, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cookies and Cream Milkshake$9.95
Oreo® cookies, vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and crushed Oreo cookies.
Spinach Cream Cheese Croffle$6.50
Butter croissant pressed and stuffed with a homemade savory spinach and cream cheese mixture, topped with grated parmesan cheese.
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.95
BBQ pulled pork, tangy BBQ sauce and crispy onions.
More about Bean & Rose - Hollywood
Night Owl Cookie Co. image

 

Night Owl Cookie Co.

217 NORTH HIATUS ROAD ste 106, PEMBROKE PINES

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brownie$3.50
Homemade brownie baked over a thin layer of signature chocolate chip cookie dough.
Chocolate Peanut Butter$3.25
Signature chocolate dough mixed and topped with Reese’s peanut butter chips and milk chocolate chips.
Birthday Cake$3.25
Signature dough mixed with white chocolate chips and milk chocolate chips. Topped with rainbow sprinkles and finished with a drizzle of frosting.
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
Purple Orchid image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Purple Orchid

3501 Johnson st, Hollywood

Avg 3 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto Mozzarella Wrap$8.99
Prosciutto, baby spinach, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, pesto basil
Quinoa Supreme + Breeze$9.99
NO SUBSTITUTIONS, CHANGES, REPLACEMENTS NOR ADDITIONS. THIS POLICY IS PRETTY STRICT. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING
Quinoa Supreme Wrap$8.99
Multicolored Quinoa, chicken breast, romaine lettuce, carrots, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, corn and garlic dressing
More about Purple Orchid
Casa Borinquen - Hollywood image

 

Casa Borinquen - Hollywood

6519 Taft Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Breast$12.95
Pechuga a la Parilla
Grilled marinated chicken breast.
Deep Fried Pork Chunks$12.95
Carne Frita
Deep fried pork chunks.
PR - Cola Champagne$2.25
Cola Champagne soda is a non-alcoholic, sweetened carbonated beverage.
More about Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
La Carreta image

 

La Carreta

14791 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Marquitas$4.25
Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo
More about La Carreta
The Hollywood Donut Factory image

 

The Hollywood Donut Factory

102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Honey Dip$0.44
Glazed$0.44
1/2 Dozen donuts$13.00
More about The Hollywood Donut Factory
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Imasa Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Imasa Sushi

8570 stirling rd, Hollywood

Avg 4.7 (2004 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Rice$13.00
Spicy tuna, jalapeno, and spicy mayonnaise.
Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Scallion, Sesame
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Sesame
More about Imasa Sushi
La Carreta Miramar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

La Carreta Miramar

14791 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (3824 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CROQUETAS YUCA$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Bistec Empanizado$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
More about La Carreta Miramar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hollywood

Tostadas

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Parrilla

Quesadillas

Tacos

