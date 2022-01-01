Hollywood American restaurants you'll love

Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled chicken with our blend of spices, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, and fresh salsa. Served with fresh tortilla chips, salsa, and sour cream.
FF/Chz Side$7.29
More about Sports Grill
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, Poblano sauce, scallions, onion & cilantro (1030 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$18.00
Marinated filet mignon tips, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese and crispy onions served with a creamy horseradish sauce
Skirt Steak$35.00
10 oz Skirt Steak marinated in beer and soy
Half Slab$21.00
Pork Ribs cooked on our woodfire grill topped with barbecue sauce
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Ends Meat

1910 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mitch Hedburger$13.00
More about Ends Meat

