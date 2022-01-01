Hollywood American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Hollywood
More about Sports Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Grilled chicken with our blend of spices, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, and fresh salsa. Served with fresh tortilla chips, salsa, and sour cream.
|FF/Chz Side
|$7.29
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, Poblano sauce, scallions, onion & cilantro (1030 CAL.)
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$18.00
Marinated filet mignon tips, sauteed mushrooms, bacon, swiss cheese and crispy onions served with a creamy horseradish sauce
|Skirt Steak
|$35.00
10 oz Skirt Steak marinated in beer and soy
|Half Slab
|$21.00
Pork Ribs cooked on our woodfire grill topped with barbecue sauce