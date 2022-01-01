Hollywood bars & lounges you'll love
The Taco Spot
1500 N Broadwalk A, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Taco Ground Beef
|$3.50
|Corn N Cob
|$3.50
|Taco Short Rib
|$5.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Grilled chicken with our blend of spices, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, and fresh salsa. Served with fresh tortilla chips, salsa, and sour cream.
|FF/Chz Side
|$7.29
Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge
12100 Miramar Parkway, 33025
|Popular items
|Parmesan French Fries
|$4.95
|Mac and Cheese
|$8.95
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$15.95
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Agave Bandido
14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$12.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
|Chicken Fajita
|$16.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
|Elote Street Corn
|$8.00
Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese, & Chili Powder
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, Poblano sauce, scallions, onion & cilantro (1030 CAL.)
Havana Pembroke
14571 SW 5TH ST, PEMBROKE PINES
|Popular items
|Pollo Havana 1957
|$17.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$14.50
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
|Rabo Encendido
|$22.95
Oxtail stew braised in red wine sauce. Served with white rice and sweet plantains.