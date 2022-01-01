Hollywood bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

The Taco Spot image

 

The Taco Spot

1500 N Broadwalk A, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Ground Beef$3.50
Corn N Cob$3.50
Taco Short Rib$5.50
More about The Taco Spot
Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Patty Melt$11.99
1/2 pound premium burger patty topped with savory grilled onions and your choice of cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled chicken with our blend of spices, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, and fresh salsa. Served with fresh tortilla chips, salsa, and sour cream.
FF/Chz Side$7.29
More about Sports Grill
Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge

12100 Miramar Parkway, 33025

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Parmesan French Fries$4.95
Mac and Cheese$8.95
Grilled Steak Salad$15.95
More about Tribeca Restaurant and Lounge
Agave Bandido image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Agave Bandido

14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Al Pastor Quesadilla$12.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
Chicken Fajita$16.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
Elote Street Corn$8.00
Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese, & Chili Powder
More about Agave Bandido
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, Poblano sauce, scallions, onion & cilantro (1030 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Havana Pembroke image

 

Havana Pembroke

14571 SW 5TH ST, PEMBROKE PINES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Havana 1957$17.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
Grilled Chicken Breast$14.50
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
Rabo Encendido$22.95
Oxtail stew braised in red wine sauce. Served with white rice and sweet plantains.
More about Havana Pembroke
Unit B Eatery + Spirits image

TAPAS

Unit B Eatery + Spirits

610 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.8 (207 reviews)
Takeout
More about Unit B Eatery + Spirits

