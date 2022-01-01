Hollywood Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Hollywood
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Amici Trattoria Italiana
11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar
|Garlic Rolls (6)
|$4.00
|Chicken Alfredo
|$20.00
|Medium (14")
|$14.00
Piola
4961 Sheridan Street, Hollywood
|Meat Lover’s
|$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, sausage, spicy salami and bacon.
|Malamocco
|$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sautéed broccolini and Italian sausage.
|Rio De Janeiro
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oven baked pulled chicken breast, catupiry cheese and a dash of parsley.
Capriccio Ristorante
2424 N University Dr., Pembroke Pines
|Fritto Misto
|$21.00
Delicately fried mix of calamari, zucchini, scallops, shrimp
|Bruschetta x 4
|$16.00
Crostoni topped with marinated tomatoes, Parmesan cheese & olives
Sal's Italian Ristorante - Pembroke Gardens
14535 SW 5th Street, Pembroke Pines
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines
17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines
|GNOCCHI ALLA STREGA
|$20.95
Homemade potato pillows with the sauce of your choice pesto, pomodoro, four cheeses, or alfredo
|SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
|$20.95
Spaghetti pasta tossed with crispy Italian pancetta, onions, parmigiana reggiano in a creamy sauce
|LASAGNA ROMANA
|$19.95
Baked lasagna with our signature meat sauce, bechamel, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese