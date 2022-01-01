Hollywood Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Hollywood

Amici Trattoria Italiana image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Amici Trattoria Italiana

11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Rolls (6)$4.00
Chicken Alfredo$20.00
Medium (14")$14.00
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana
Piola image

 

Piola

4961 Sheridan Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lover’s$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, sausage, spicy salami and bacon.
Malamocco$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sautéed broccolini and Italian sausage.
Rio De Janeiro$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oven baked pulled chicken breast, catupiry cheese and a dash of parsley.
More about Piola
Capriccio Ristorante image

 

Capriccio Ristorante

2424 N University Dr., Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.3 (1505 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fritto Misto$21.00
Delicately fried mix of calamari, zucchini, scallops, shrimp
Bruschetta x 4$16.00
Crostoni topped with marinated tomatoes, Parmesan cheese & olives
More about Capriccio Ristorante
Restaurant banner

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante - Pembroke Gardens

14535 SW 5th Street, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante - Pembroke Gardens
La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines

17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GNOCCHI ALLA STREGA$20.95
Homemade potato pillows with the sauce of your choice pesto, pomodoro, four cheeses, or alfredo
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA$20.95
Spaghetti pasta tossed with crispy Italian pancetta, onions, parmigiana reggiano in a creamy sauce
LASAGNA ROMANA$19.95
Baked lasagna with our signature meat sauce, bechamel, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hollywood

Tostadas

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Chicken Wraps

Parrilla

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston