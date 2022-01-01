Hollywood Latin American restaurants you'll love
More about Vicky Bakery
SANDWICHES
Vicky Bakery
12312 Miramar Pkwy,, Miramar
|Popular items
|Croqueta House Ham
|$1.25
|Pastelito - Guava
|$1.64
|Pastelito - Cheese
|$1.64
More about La Carreta
La Carreta
301 N University Drive, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
|Chicharrones de Pollo
|$10.50
Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions
|Palomilla
|$13.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
More about Super Arepa
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Super Arepa
15801 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Empanadas Venezolana
|Tequenos
|Arepa Carne al Grill
|$10.99
More about Maxi Arepa
Maxi Arepa
11386 Miramar. Parkway 33025., Miramar
|Popular items
|Unidad Tequeño
|$1.90
|Empanada De Queso
|$3.50
|Servicio de Tequeños 5
|$8.50
More about Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
6519 Taft Street, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Chicken Breast
|$12.95
Pechuga a la Parilla
Grilled marinated chicken breast.
|Alcapurria Beef
|$4.00
Alcapurria Carne - Made with love by hand, in our restaurant, with fresh yuca, taro roots and plantain. Filled with Beef.
|Shrimp
|$17.95
Camarones
Shrimp cooked in your choice of Creole sauce or Garlic Sauce.
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
CAO Bakery and Cafe
2401 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Cafe Con Leche (Medium)
|$2.50
|Croquetas House Chicken
|$0.70
|Ham Croquettes (Jamón)
|$8.00
More about Havana Pembroke
Havana Pembroke
14571 SW 5TH ST, PEMBROKE PINES
|Popular items
|Pollo Havana 1957
|$17.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$14.50
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
|Rabo Encendido
|$22.95
Oxtail stew braised in red wine sauce. Served with white rice and sweet plantains.
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
12703 miramar parkway, Miramar
|Popular items
|BANDEJA PAISA
|$24.00
Great exponent of Colombian cuisine in which you can find all of its flavors in just one dish.
|CACHAPA
|$12.50
Filled with 1/2 serving of Queso de Mano, Shredded Cheese and Cream on top.
|RIPE PLANTAINS SIDE
|$4.00
Ripe Plantains + Shredded Cheese.
More about Polo Norte
Polo Norte
16283 Miramar Parkway, Miramar
|Popular items
|Flan de Coco
|$4.25
Flan w/Coconut
|Palomilla
|$13.95
Palomilla steak
More about Sergio's Restaurant #4
SANDWICHES
Sergio's Restaurant #4
13620 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Mariquitas
|$5.99
Plantain Chips served with Garlic Mojo Sauce
|Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch
|$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
|Empanizado de Carne
|$14.99
Crispy Breaded Steak
More about UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos
UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos
3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Roasted Choclo
|$6.50
Natural roasted corn, avocado mayo, cotija cheese, drizzle huancaina, and cilantro.
|Octopus Anticuchero
|$6.55
Char-grilled Spain Octopus, cold mashed potato, panka pepper, salsa criolla, cilantro, onion, with olive sauce.
|Short Ribs Seco
|$5.59
Short Ribs in cilantro sauce, sweet potato, salsa criolla, cilantro, onion, with huancaina sauce.