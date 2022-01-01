Hollywood Latin American restaurants you'll love

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Hollywood

Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

12312 Miramar Pkwy,, Miramar

Avg 3 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croqueta House Ham$1.25
Pastelito - Guava$1.64
Pastelito - Cheese$1.64
More about Vicky Bakery
La Carreta image

 

La Carreta

301 N University Drive, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (5812 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
Chicharrones de Pollo$10.50
Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Topped with Cuban Mojo and Onions
Palomilla$13.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
More about La Carreta
Super Arepa image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Super Arepa

15801 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (1610 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas Venezolana
Tequenos
Arepa Carne al Grill$10.99
More about Super Arepa
Maxi Arepa image

 

Maxi Arepa

11386 Miramar. Parkway 33025., Miramar

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Unidad Tequeño$1.90
Empanada De Queso$3.50
Servicio de Tequeños 5$8.50
More about Maxi Arepa
Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

15955 Pines Blvd, pembroke Pines

Avg 4.3 (2163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PAPA RELLENA$2.00
PAN DE BONO$1.75
TOSTADA$2.00
More about Vicky Bakery
Casa Borinquen - Hollywood image

 

Casa Borinquen - Hollywood

6519 Taft Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Breast$12.95
Pechuga a la Parilla
Grilled marinated chicken breast.
Alcapurria Beef$4.00
Alcapurria Carne - Made with love by hand, in our restaurant, with fresh yuca, taro roots and plantain. Filled with Beef.
Shrimp$17.95
Camarones
Shrimp cooked in your choice of Creole sauce or Garlic Sauce.
More about Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
La Carreta image

 

La Carreta

14791 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Served with Sauteed Onions
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
Marquitas$4.25
Homemade Plantain Chips with Mojo
More about La Carreta
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

CAO Bakery and Cafe

2401 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood

Avg 4.1 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Con Leche (Medium)$2.50
Croquetas House Chicken$0.70
Ham Croquettes (Jamón)$8.00
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe
Havana Pembroke image

 

Havana Pembroke

14571 SW 5TH ST, PEMBROKE PINES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Havana 1957$17.95
A Cuban family recipe of roasted chicken topped with Cuban gravy. Served with white rice, black beans, roasted potatoes, and sweet plantains.
Grilled Chicken Breast$14.50
Chicken pallaird marinated, griddled, topped with onions and parsley. Served with white rice and black beans.
Rabo Encendido$22.95
Oxtail stew braised in red wine sauce. Served with white rice and sweet plantains.
More about Havana Pembroke
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats image

 

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

12703 miramar parkway, Miramar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BANDEJA PAISA$24.00
Great exponent of Colombian cuisine in which you can find all of its flavors in just one dish.
CACHAPA$12.50
Filled with 1/2 serving of Queso de Mano, Shredded Cheese and Cream on top.
RIPE PLANTAINS SIDE$4.00
Ripe Plantains + Shredded Cheese.
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Polo Norte image

 

Polo Norte

16283 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Flan de Coco$4.25
Flan w/Coconut
Palomilla$13.95
Palomilla steak
More about Polo Norte
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Sergio's Restaurant #4

13620 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (1328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mariquitas$5.99
Plantain Chips served with Garlic Mojo Sauce
Grilled Chicken Strips Lunch$9.99
Cuban style Grilled chicken strips +green peppers+onions+white rice black beans and maduros
Empanizado de Carne$14.99
Crispy Breaded Steak
More about Sergio's Restaurant #4
UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos image

 

UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos

3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Choclo$6.50
Natural roasted corn, avocado mayo, cotija cheese, drizzle huancaina, and cilantro.
Octopus Anticuchero$6.55
Char-grilled Spain Octopus, cold mashed potato, panka pepper, salsa criolla, cilantro, onion, with olive sauce.
Short Ribs Seco$5.59
Short Ribs in cilantro sauce, sweet potato, salsa criolla, cilantro, onion, with huancaina sauce.
More about UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos

