Hollywood Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Unit B Eatery + Spirits image

TAPAS

Unit B Eatery + Spirits

610 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.8 (207 reviews)
Takeout
More about Unit B Eatery + Spirits
Sirocco Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Sirocco Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge

521 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sirocco Mediterranean Restaurant & Lounge
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

15749 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (3671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hummus$8.00
Creamy Chickpea / Tahini / Lemon / Garlic
Kibbeh$12.00
Lamb & Beef Fritters / Pine Nuts / Tzatziki
Greek Salad
Romaine / Red Onions / Tomatoes / Olives / Cucumber / Feta Cheese / Classic Greek Dressing
More about Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

