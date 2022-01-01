Hollywood Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Hollywood

The Taco Spot image

 

The Taco Spot

1500 N Broadwalk A, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Ground Beef$3.50
Corn N Cob$3.50
Taco Short Rib$5.50
More about The Taco Spot
Agave Bandido image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Agave Bandido

14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Al Pastor Quesadilla$12.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
Chicken Fajita$16.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
Elote Street Corn$8.00
Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese, & Chili Powder
More about Agave Bandido
UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos image

 

UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos

3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Choclo$6.50
Natural roasted corn, avocado mayo, cotija cheese, drizzle huancaina, and cilantro.
Octopus Anticuchero$6.55
Char-grilled Spain Octopus, cold mashed potato, panka pepper, salsa criolla, cilantro, onion, with olive sauce.
Short Ribs Seco$5.59
Short Ribs in cilantro sauce, sweet potato, salsa criolla, cilantro, onion, with huancaina sauce.
More about UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos

