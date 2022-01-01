Hollywood Mexican restaurants you'll love
The Taco Spot
1500 N Broadwalk A, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Taco Ground Beef
|$3.50
|Corn N Cob
|$3.50
|Taco Short Rib
|$5.50
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Agave Bandido
14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$12.00
Stuffed with Monterey & Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, and Cotija Cheeses
|Chicken Fajita
|$16.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
|Elote Street Corn
|$8.00
Chipotle Aioli, Cotija Cheese, & Chili Powder
UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos
3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Roasted Choclo
|$6.50
Natural roasted corn, avocado mayo, cotija cheese, drizzle huancaina, and cilantro.
|Octopus Anticuchero
|$6.55
Char-grilled Spain Octopus, cold mashed potato, panka pepper, salsa criolla, cilantro, onion, with olive sauce.
|Short Ribs Seco
|$5.59
Short Ribs in cilantro sauce, sweet potato, salsa criolla, cilantro, onion, with huancaina sauce.