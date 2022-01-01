Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hollywood steakhouses you'll love

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Must-try steakhouses in Hollywood

Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Slab$21.00
Pork Ribs cooked on our woodfire grill topped with barbecue sauce
Chicken Milanese$24.00
Parmesan crusted chicken sauteed served over creamy angel hair pasta topped with arugula salad and a balsamic glaze drizzle
BRG Burger$17.00
1/2 lb Burger served on a challah bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo.
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill
GG's Waterfront image

 

GG's Waterfront

606 north ocean drive, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about GG's Waterfront
Casa Espana image

TAPAS • STEAKS

Casa Espana

14537 SW 5TH ST, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chistorras Navarra al Vino / Navarra Chistorras Sausages In Wine Sauce$12.00
Patatas a la Brava / Sauteed Potatoes Served With A Spicy Tomato Sauce$8.00
Croquetas de Bacalao / Cod Croquettes$14.00
More about Casa Espana

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hollywood

Salmon

Cake

French Fries

Cheesecake

Octopus

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Calamari

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (214 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston