Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hollywood sushi restaurants you'll love

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Must-try sushi restaurants in Hollywood

Imasa Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Imasa Sushi

8570 stirling rd, Hollywood

Avg 4.7 (2004 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Sesame
Crispy Rice$13.00
Spicy tuna, jalapeno, and spicy mayonnaise.
Miso Soup$3.00
Tofu, Scallions, Seaweed
More about Imasa Sushi
Baitong Sushi image

 

Baitong Sushi

2026 N. Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Baitong Sushi
Level Twentynine image

 

Level Twentynine

600 SW 145th Ter, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.9 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Fries$4.00
Kid Chicken Saltado$12.00
Mash Potatoes$7.00
More about Level Twentynine
Sunset Club image

 

Sunset Club

777 N Ocean Drive, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Empanadas$12.00
Meat Empanadas , House spicy sause
Cesar Salad$16.00
Romaine, house made dressing, croutons, shaved Parmesan .
Fruit Salad$12.00
Watermelon, Pineapple, Apple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Melon
More about Sunset Club
El Tiesto Cafe pines image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

El Tiesto Cafe pines

7908 pines blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (584 reviews)
More about El Tiesto Cafe pines
Sushi Song image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Song

6105 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood

Avg 5 (1 review)
More about Sushi Song
Sushi Song image

 

Sushi Song

1810 S Young Circle, Hollywood

No reviews yet
More about Sushi Song

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hollywood

Salmon

Cake

French Fries

Cheesecake

Octopus

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Calamari

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (214 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1313 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston