Hollywood sushi restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Imasa Sushi
8570 stirling rd, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Mayo, Sesame
|Crispy Rice
|$13.00
Spicy tuna, jalapeno, and spicy mayonnaise.
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Tofu, Scallions, Seaweed
Level Twentynine
600 SW 145th Ter, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|French Fries
|$4.00
|Kid Chicken Saltado
|$12.00
|Mash Potatoes
|$7.00
Sunset Club
777 N Ocean Drive, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Meat Empanadas
|$12.00
Meat Empanadas , House spicy sause
|Cesar Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, house made dressing, croutons, shaved Parmesan .
|Fruit Salad
|$12.00
Watermelon, Pineapple, Apple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Melon
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • SANDWICHES
El Tiesto Cafe pines
7908 pines blvd, Pembroke Pines
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Song
6105 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood
