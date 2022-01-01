Antipasto salad in Hollywood

Italian salad with mixed salad greens, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, ham, salami and Provolone and Mozzarella cheeses, served with choice of homemade dressing. Our huge salads are overflowing with fresh field greens including radicchio and romaine, just to name a few, with our freshly grated cheeses, large selection of homemade and fat-free dressing. Our salads are truly sensational!

