Antipasto salad in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Hollywood restaurants that serve antipasto salad

DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

292 NW 172nd Ave, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$15.50
Italian salad with mixed salad greens, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, ham, salami and Provolone and Mozzarella cheeses, served with choice of homemade dressing. Our huge salads are overflowing with fresh field greens including radicchio and romaine, just to name a few, with our freshly grated cheeses, large selection of homemade and fat-free dressing. Our salads are truly sensational!
Tuna Antipasto Salad$15.50
Italian salad with mixed salad greens, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, homemade white albacore tuna salad and Provolone and Mozzarella cheeses, served with choice of homemade dressing. Our huge salads are overflowing with fresh field greens including radicchio and romaine, just to name a few, with our freshly grated cheeses, large selection of homemade and fat-free dressing. Our salads are truly sensational!
More about DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

16660 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE ANTIPASTO SALAD$9.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
LG ANTIPASTO SALAD$15.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
More about Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

