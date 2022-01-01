Antipasto salad in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve antipasto salad
More about DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
292 NW 172nd Ave, Pembroke Pines
|Antipasto Salad
|$15.50
Italian salad with mixed salad greens, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, pepperoni, ham, salami and Provolone and Mozzarella cheeses, served with choice of homemade dressing. Our huge salads are overflowing with fresh field greens including radicchio and romaine, just to name a few, with our freshly grated cheeses, large selection of homemade and fat-free dressing. Our salads are truly sensational!
|Tuna Antipasto Salad
|$15.50
Italian salad with mixed salad greens, tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms, black olives, homemade white albacore tuna salad and Provolone and Mozzarella cheeses, served with choice of homemade dressing. Our huge salads are overflowing with fresh field greens including radicchio and romaine, just to name a few, with our freshly grated cheeses, large selection of homemade and fat-free dressing. Our salads are truly sensational!
More about Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.
16660 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines
|SIDE ANTIPASTO SALAD
|$9.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna
|LG ANTIPASTO SALAD
|$15.50
Traditional House Salad with Ham,Salami,Provolone & a scoop of Tuna