Avocado sandwiches in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about Purple Orchid Memorial Hospital West
Purple Orchid Memorial Hospital West
703 North Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$10.99
Artisan bread, chicken breast, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and scrambled egg
More about Don Pan - Pembroke Pines
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Don Pan - Pembroke Pines
11045 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Chicken Avocado Sandwich
|$11.00
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes and Ranch Dressing