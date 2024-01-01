Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

Item pic

 

Purple Orchid Memorial Hospital West

703 North Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$10.99
Artisan bread, chicken breast, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese and scrambled egg
More about Purple Orchid Memorial Hospital West
Don Pan image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pan - Pembroke Pines

11045 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$11.00
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes and Ranch Dressing
More about Don Pan - Pembroke Pines
Chicken Avocado image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Purple Orchid Hollywood

3501 Johnson st, Hollywood

Avg 3 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Avocado Sandwich$10.99
Artisan bread, chicken breast, smashed avocado, egg whites, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
More about Purple Orchid Hollywood

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Shrimp Tempura

Arepas

Grilled Steaks

Greek Salad

Squid

Stew

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Katsu

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1328 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (446 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (299 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (68 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1328 restaurants)

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Naples

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (43 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (401 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1866 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (554 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston