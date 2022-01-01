Baked ziti in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve baked ziti
DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
292 NW 172nd Ave, Pembroke Pines
|Kids Baked Ziti
|$9.50
Penne pasta tossed with tomato sauce, romano & ricotta cheeses and topped with mozzarella cheese
|Small Tray-Baked Ziti Parmigiana
|$39.00
Serves 9-12. Ziti penne pasta blended with Ricotta and Pecorino cheeses, covered with our rich tomato sauce and whole milk Mozzarella cheese, then baked till golden brown. Truly the best baked ziti…period! Rich & creamy! All catering orders require 24 hours notice. Some exceptions possible but must contact store directly.
|Side of Baked Ziti
|$8.75
Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.
16660 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines
|ADULT BAKED ZITI
|$18.50
BAKED ZITI served with 3 rolls & salad
|LUNCH BAKED ZITI
|$11.75
Lunch Portion BAKED ZITI served with 2 rolls
|FULL MEDIUM TRAY BAKED ZITI WITH MEATBALLS
|$69.95
SERVES 10-12