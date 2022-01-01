Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Hollywood restaurants that serve baked ziti

DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

292 NW 172nd Ave, Pembroke Pines

Takeout
Kids Baked Ziti$9.50
Penne pasta tossed with tomato sauce, romano & ricotta cheeses and topped with mozzarella cheese
Small Tray-Baked Ziti Parmigiana$39.00
Serves 9-12. Ziti penne pasta blended with Ricotta and Pecorino cheeses, covered with our rich tomato sauce and whole milk Mozzarella cheese, then baked till golden brown. Truly the best baked ziti…period! Rich & creamy! All catering orders require 24 hours notice. Some exceptions possible but must contact store directly.
Side of Baked Ziti$8.75
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

16660 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ADULT BAKED ZITI$18.50
BAKED ZITI served with 3 rolls & salad
LUNCH BAKED ZITI$11.75
Lunch Portion BAKED ZITI served with 2 rolls
FULL MEDIUM TRAY BAKED ZITI WITH MEATBALLS$69.95
SERVES 10-12
