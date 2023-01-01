Barbacoas in Hollywood
UCHUTACOS - Peruvian Craft Tacos
3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood
|BARBACOA TACO
|$6.29
Shredded Pot roast marinated Picanha ( beef ) ,onion & tomato sarza, dash of cilantro with Rocoto cheesy sauce.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Agave Bandido
14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
|Barbacoa Chimichanga
|$16.00
|Barbacoa Nachos
|$16.00
Corn tortilla chips, ancho cheese sauce, Monterey & Colby jack cheese, black beans topped with guac, avocado cream, & pico de Gallo
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$16.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro