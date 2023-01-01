Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Hollywood restaurants that serve barbacoas

Item pic

 

UCHUTACOS - Peruvian Craft Tacos

3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BARBACOA TACO$6.29
Shredded Pot roast marinated Picanha ( beef ) ,onion & tomato sarza, dash of cilantro with Rocoto cheesy sauce.
More about UCHUTACOS - Peruvian Craft Tacos
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Agave Bandido

14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Chimichanga$16.00
Barbacoa Nachos$16.00
Corn tortilla chips, ancho cheese sauce, Monterey & Colby jack cheese, black beans topped with guac, avocado cream, & pico de Gallo
Barbacoa Burrito$16.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro
More about Agave Bandido

