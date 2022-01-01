Brulee in Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

12312 Miramar Pkwy,, Miramar

Avg 3 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Creme Brulee$3.85
More about Vicky Bakery
Amici Trattoria Italiana image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Amici Trattoria Italiana

11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CREME BRULE$7.50
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana
Item pic

 

The Hollywood Donut Factory

102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creme Brulee$2.79
More about The Hollywood Donut Factory
La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP

17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRÈME BRULEE$10.00
a dessert of custard topped with caramelized sugar
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP
Consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

15749 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (3671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pistachio Creme Brulee$8.00
Our Mediterranean Twist on the Classic Creme Brulee
More about Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

