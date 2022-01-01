Burritos in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants that serve burritos

Tacogüey image

 

Tacogüey

9360 Stirling Road, Cooper City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Steak Burrito$12.95
CHARRED CORN, WHITE ONION, CRISPY LEEKS, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.95
PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS
More about Tacogüey
Burrito image

 

UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos

3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$9.00
Wrapped with flour tortilla or served in a bowl, mix greens, panamito white Peruvian beans, rice, avocado aioli, salsa criolla, huancaina sauce and rocotto sauce.
More about UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos

