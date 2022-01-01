Burritos in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve burritos
Tacogüey
9360 Stirling Road, Cooper City
|Grilled Steak Burrito
|$12.95
CHARRED CORN, WHITE ONION, CRISPY LEEKS, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$10.95
PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS
UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos
3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood
|Burrito
|$9.00
Wrapped with flour tortilla or served in a bowl, mix greens, panamito white Peruvian beans, rice, avocado aioli, salsa criolla, huancaina sauce and rocotto sauce.