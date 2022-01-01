Calamari in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve calamari
More about Sports Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sports Grill
220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines
|Calamari
|$9.79
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Amici Trattoria Italiana
11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar
|Calamari Marinara with Linguini (Lunch)
|$11.25
|Calamari Rings
|$16.00
More about The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood
The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood
1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
Served with tzatziki sauce
More about Imasa Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Imasa Sushi
8570 stirling rd, Hollywood
|Crispy Calamari Salad
|$14.00
Crispy Shallots, Garlic Soy Vinegar, Dry Miso, Spicy Mayo
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP
17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines
|CALAMARI FRITO MISTO W/ ZUCCHINI
|$17.95
Combination of deep -fried calamari, shrimp, and zucchini
|SHRIMP AND CALAMARI
|$17.95
Shrimp, calamari, and peas served in a light tomato sauce
More about Sunset Club
Sunset Club
777 N Ocean Drive, Hollywood
|Five Spice Crispy Calamari
|$17.00
Sweet Peppers, Key lime Jalapeno Aioli
More about Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
15749 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
|Crispy Calamari
|$13.00
Flash-Fried / Sauteed Spinach / Tomato / Feta Cheese
