Calamari in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve calamari

Aloha Crab image

 

Aloha Crab

9976 Pines Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$7.95
More about Aloha Crab
Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$9.79
More about Sports Grill
Amici Trattoria Italiana image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Amici Trattoria Italiana

11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Marinara with Linguini (Lunch)$11.25
Calamari Rings$16.00
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana
Banner pic

 

The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood

1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$12.00
Served with tzatziki sauce
More about The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood
Imasa Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Imasa Sushi

8570 stirling rd, Hollywood

Avg 4.7 (2004 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari Salad$14.00
Crispy Shallots, Garlic Soy Vinegar, Dry Miso, Spicy Mayo
More about Imasa Sushi
La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP

17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CALAMARI FRITO MISTO W/ ZUCCHINI$17.95
Combination of deep -fried calamari, shrimp, and zucchini
SHRIMP AND CALAMARI$17.95
Shrimp, calamari, and peas served in a light tomato sauce
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP
Sunset Club image

 

Sunset Club

777 N Ocean Drive, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Five Spice Crispy Calamari$17.00
Sweet Peppers, Key lime Jalapeno Aioli
More about Sunset Club
Consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

15749 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (3671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Flash-Fried / Sauteed Spinach / Tomato / Feta Cheese
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Flash-Fried / Sautéed Spinach / Tomato / Feta Cheese
More about Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

