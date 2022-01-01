Cannolis in Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Amici Trattoria Italiana image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Amici Trattoria Italiana

11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CANNOLI$7.00
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

16660 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
HOME MADE MINI CANNOLI$3.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
More about Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.
La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP

17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CANNOLI SICILIAN$10.00
Italian pastries in the form of hard tubular shells filled with sweetened ricotta cheese and often containing nuts, citron, or chocolate bits
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP

