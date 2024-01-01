Caprese sandwiches in Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Bonjour Bakery Pembroke - Pembroke

10800 PINES BLV STE 9, PEMBROKE PINES

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$13.99
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce
More about Bonjour Bakery Pembroke - Pembroke
Item pic

 

Lady Baker

14545 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$14.80
Experience the fresh and vibrant flavors of our Caprese Sandwich! Made with a freshly baked sourdough baguette and loaded with juicy roasted tomatoes, creamy fresh mozzarella, and homemade pesto sauce, our sandwich is the perfect choice for a light and satisfying meal. Drizzled with tangy balsamic glaze and topped with fragrant basil leaves, each bite is a burst of Mediterranean flavors in your mouth. Perfect for a quick lunch or as a snack on the go, our Caprese Sandwich is a culinary delight that will leave you feeling energized and refreshed. Made with the finest ingredients and carefully crafted to perfection, come and try our Caprese Sandwich today and indulge in a delicious and healthy treat!
More about Lady Baker

