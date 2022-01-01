Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve chef salad

Consumer pic

 

DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

292 NW 172nd Ave, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$14.50
Traditional chef with mixed salad greens, grilled chicken breast, ham, Swiss and Cheddar cheeses, olives, tomatoes and hard-boiled egg, served with choice of homemade dressing. Our huge salads are overflowing with fresh field greens including radicchio and romaine, just to name a few, with our freshly grated cheeses, large selection of homemade and fat-free dressing. Our salads are truly sensational!
More about DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
The Hollywood Donut Factory image

 

The Hollywood Donut Factory

102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad$8.99
More about The Hollywood Donut Factory

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Burritos

Tamales

Chicken Fried Rice

Pork Belly

Shrimp Fried Rice

Mac And Cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

Pad Thai

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (241 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston