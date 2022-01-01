Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Agave Bandido

14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Achiote Chicken Burrito$14.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro
Adobo Chicken Burrito$14.00
Stuffed with refried beans, white rice, shaved lettuce, and your choice of filling. Topped with Monterey & Colby jack cheese, ranchero sauce, cotija, and cilantro
More about Agave Bandido
Tacogüey image

 

Tacogüey

9360 Stirling Road, Cooper City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$10.95
PICO DE GALLO, CILANTRO, HOUSE-MADE TORTILLA, RICE AND BEANS
More about Tacogüey

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Cookies

Seafood Soup

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Scallops

Squid

Croissants

Salmon

Baklava

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (211 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston