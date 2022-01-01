Chicken salad in Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
Takeout
SW Chicken Salad$11.99
Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, julienne carrots, and fried chicken strips topped with our buffalo ranch dressing.
More about Sports Grill
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Purple Orchid

3501 Johnson st, Hollywood

Avg 3 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Salad$9.99
Chicken Salad, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and cheese
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
Chicken salad, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and cheese
More about Purple Orchid
Casa Borinquen - Hollywood image

 

Casa Borinquen - Hollywood

6519 Taft Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken BC Salad$13.90
More about Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
Banner pic

 

The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood

1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Lunch$14.00
More about The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood
The Hollywood Donut Factory image

 

The Hollywood Donut Factory

102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad (homemade) Sandwich$8.49
Chicken Salad Sub$9.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
More about The Hollywood Donut Factory
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Large Salad with Chicken$16.00
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

16660 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE SALAD WITH CHICKEN$9.15
Smaller salad with Grilled Chicken
More about Pasquale's Pines - 16660 Sheridan St.

