Chicken salad in Hollywood

Sports Grill
220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines
|SW Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce, red onion, tomatoes, julienne carrots, and fried chicken strips topped with our buffalo ranch dressing.
Purple Orchid
3501 Johnson st, Hollywood
|Chicken Salad Salad
|$9.99
Chicken Salad, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and cheese
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.99
Chicken salad, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots and cheese
Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
6519 Taft Street, Hollywood
|Chicken BC Salad
|$13.90
The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood
1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood
|Chicken Salad Lunch
|$14.00
The Hollywood Donut Factory
102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood
|Chicken Salad (homemade) Sandwich
|$8.49
|Chicken Salad Sub
|$9.99
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.99
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
|Large Salad with Chicken
|$16.00