Chicken teriyaki in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Level Twentynine image

 

Level Twentynine

600 SW 145th Ter, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.9 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Breast w/ Nikkei$25.00
More about Level Twentynine
Item pic

 

Shipyard Hollywood

1924 Tyler Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Teriyaki Pineapple Chicken Poke$15.00
Sushi rice, grilled chicken, edamame, carrots,
scallions, avocado, pineapple chunks, teriyaki
sauce, pineapple glaze and furikake.
Chicken Teriyaki Poke Bowl$9.99
Sushi rice, grilled chicken, edamame, carrots, scallions, pomegranate seeds, avocado, fresh pineapple chunks, teriyaki sauce, pineapple glaze and furikake.
More about Shipyard Hollywood

