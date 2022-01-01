Chicken wraps in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sports Grill

220 NW 180th Ave, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$11.99
More about Sports Grill
Item pic

 

Bean & Rose - Hollywood

2028 Harrison Street Suite 101, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken strips, caesar dressing and a blend of parmesan cheese.
More about Bean & Rose - Hollywood
Chicken Club Wrap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Banner pic

 

The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood

1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pita Wrap Platter$17.00
Served with fries and house salad
More about The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood

