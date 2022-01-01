Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Eel in
Hollywood
/
Hollywood
/
Eel
Hollywood restaurants that serve eel
Ishilima
15807 Pines Blvd, Hollywood
No reviews yet
Eel Sauce
$0.50
More about Ishilima
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Imasa Sushi
8570 stirling rd, Hollywood
Avg 4.7
(2004 reviews)
Unagi-Fresh Water Eel
$8.00
Eel Roll
$10.00
Eel, Cucumber, Sesame
Eel Handroll
$7.00
More about Imasa Sushi
