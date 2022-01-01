Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Hollywood restaurants that serve eel

Ishilima image

 

Ishilima

15807 Pines Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eel Sauce$0.50
More about Ishilima
Imasa Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Imasa Sushi

8570 stirling rd, Hollywood

Avg 4.7 (2004 reviews)
Takeout
Unagi-Fresh Water Eel$8.00
Eel Roll$10.00
Eel, Cucumber, Sesame
Eel Handroll$7.00
More about Imasa Sushi

