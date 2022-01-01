Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Hollywood restaurants that serve fajitas

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Agave Bandido

14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.6 (831 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Combo Fajita$21.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita$17.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
Steak Fajita$18.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
More about Agave Bandido
SANDWICHES

Sergio's Restaurant #4

13620 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (1328 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas Steak$10.50
Skirt steak strips+green peppers+onions
More about Sergio's Restaurant #4

