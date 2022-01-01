Fajitas in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Agave Bandido
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Agave Bandido
14531 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
|Combo Fajita
|$21.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajita
|$17.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.
|Steak Fajita
|$18.00
Served over a bed of sizzling onions and peppers, with a side of lettuce, sour cream, pico de Gallo , and shredded cheese. Add your choice of 4 flour or corn tortillas.