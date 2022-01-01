Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Hollywood
/
Hollywood
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Hollywood restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Scruby's BBQ
251 N.University Dr, Pembroke Pines
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
$11.49
More about Scruby's BBQ
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines
Avg 4.2
(547 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
