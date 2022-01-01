Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Scruby's BBQ image

 

Scruby's BBQ

251 N.University Dr, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.49
More about Scruby's BBQ
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

624 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

