Gnocchi in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
La Strega Cucina Italiana
17864 NW 2nd Street, Pembroke Pines
|Gnocchi a Modo Nostro
|$16.00
Homemade potato gnocchi with a choice of four cheese sauce,
meat sauce, pesto, Alfredo or tomato & mozzarella
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines
17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines
|GNOCCHI ALLA STREGA
|$20.95
Homemade potato pillows with the sauce of your choice pesto, pomodoro, four cheeses, or alfredo