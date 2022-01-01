Greek salad in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve greek salad

Banner pic

 

The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood

1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Greek Salad$9.00
NO LETTUCE!
Large Greek Salad$16.00
NO LETTUCE!
More about The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

15749 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (3671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad
Romaine / Red Onions / Tomatoes / Olives / Cucumber / Feta Cheese / Classic Greek Dressing
More about Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

French Fries

Egg Sandwiches

Tostadas

Lasagna

Bruschetta

Burritos

Grilled Chicken

Fried Rice

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (203 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston