Greek salad in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve greek salad
More about The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood
The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood
1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood
|Small Greek Salad
|$9.00
NO LETTUCE!
|Large Greek Salad
|$16.00
NO LETTUCE!
More about Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
15749 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
|Greek Salad
Romaine / Red Onions / Tomatoes / Olives / Cucumber / Feta Cheese / Classic Greek Dressing