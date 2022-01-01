Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Home fries in
Hollywood
/
Hollywood
/
Home Fries
Hollywood restaurants that serve home fries
The Hollywood Donut Factory
102 N 28th Ave, Hollywood
No reviews yet
Home Fries
$4.79
NJ Pork Roll, Home Fries, Fountain Soda or Coffee
$8.99
More about The Hollywood Donut Factory
SANDWICHES
Sergio's Restaurant #4
13620 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
Avg 4.5
(1328 reviews)
Home Fries
$2.99
More about Sergio's Restaurant #4
Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood
Chicken Tenders
Risotto
Caesar Salad
Penne
Cappuccino
Snapper
Sirloin Steaks
Vanilla Cake
More near Hollywood to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(211 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1302 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston