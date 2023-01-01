Italian subs in Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Amici Trattoria Italiana image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Amici Trattoria Italiana - 11338 Miramar Pkwy

11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Amici Italian Sub With French Fries$12.00
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana - 11338 Miramar Pkwy
Restaurant banner

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante - Pembroke Gardens - 14535 SW 5th Street

14535 SW 5th Street, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Classico Sub$11.99
Genoa salami, capicola ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, drizzled with balsamic glaze,
extra virgin olive oil
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante - Pembroke Gardens - 14535 SW 5th Street

