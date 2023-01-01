Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Offerdahl's Off-The-Grill - (Hollywood)

3361 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salad, Hail to the Kale Full$9.49
blend of kale, purple cabbage, carrots, scallions tossed in honey vinaigrette, topped with sunflower seeds, quinoa, feta cheese, garbanzo beans, Craisins & honey vinaigrette
Salad, Hail to the Kale Half$6.99
blend of kale, purple cabbage, carrots, scallions tossed in honey vinaigrette, topped with sunflower seeds, quinoa, feta cheese, garbanzo beans, Craisins & honey vinaigrette
More about Offerdahl's Off-The-Grill - (Hollywood)
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brimstone Woodfire Grill - Pembroke Pines

14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Side Kale Salad$8.00
Kale, grated parmesan cheese, crushed croutons with lemon pepper vinaigrette.
Kale Salad$8.00
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill - Pembroke Pines

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Carne Asada

Cookies

Chicken Noodles

Cinnamon Rolls

Omelettes

Baklava

Cappuccino

Chicken Fried Rice

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (339 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (53 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1046 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (344 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston