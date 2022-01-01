Lobsters in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Gold Marquess
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Gold Marquess
8525 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
|$17.90
|Lobster (Whole)
|$44.90
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Amici Trattoria Italiana
11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar
|Lobster Ravioli
|$25.00
In pink sauce
More about Imasa Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Imasa Sushi
8570 stirling rd, Hollywood
|Lobster Roll
|$29.00
Tempura Whole Lobster Tail, Avocado, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Creamy Sauce
|Lobster Dynamite
|$24.00
Tempura Lobster Tail, Mixed with Honey Sauce, Asian Pear
|Lobster & Udon Noodles
|$24.00
Lobster, Udon Noodles, Green Onion, Carrots
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
|Lobster Tail
|$28.00
6 oz cold water lobster tail
More about Casa Espana
TAPAS • STEAKS
Casa Espana
14537 SW 5TH ST, Pembroke Pines
|Paella de Mariscos con Cola de Langosta / Seafood Paella With Lobster Tail
|$68.00