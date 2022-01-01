Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Hollywood restaurants that serve lobsters

Gold Marquess image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Gold Marquess

8525 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$17.90
Lobster (Whole)$44.90
More about Gold Marquess
Aloha Crab image

 

Aloha Crab

9976 Pines Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobsters Soup$8.50
More about Aloha Crab
Amici Trattoria Italiana image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Amici Trattoria Italiana

11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$25.00
In pink sauce
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana
Imasa Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Imasa Sushi

8570 stirling rd, Hollywood

Avg 4.7 (2004 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$29.00
Tempura Whole Lobster Tail, Avocado, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Creamy Sauce
Lobster Dynamite$24.00
Tempura Lobster Tail, Mixed with Honey Sauce, Asian Pear
Lobster & Udon Noodles$24.00
Lobster, Udon Noodles, Green Onion, Carrots
More about Imasa Sushi
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Tail$28.00
6 oz cold water lobster tail
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill
Casa Espana image

TAPAS • STEAKS

Casa Espana

14537 SW 5TH ST, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Paella de Mariscos con Cola de Langosta / Seafood Paella With Lobster Tail$68.00
More about Casa Espana
Level Twentynine image

 

Level Twentynine

600 SW 145th Ter, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.9 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$30.00
More about Level Twentynine

