Mahi mahi in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve mahi mahi

The Taco Spot image

 

The Taco Spot

1500 N Broadwalk A, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Grilled Mahi$6.50
More about The Taco Spot
La Carreta Pembroke Pines image

 

La Carreta Pembroke Pines

301 N University Drive, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Fillet$15.50
Grilled Filet of Mahi-Mahi with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side
More about La Carreta Pembroke Pines
La Carreta Miramar image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

La Carreta Miramar

14791 Miramar Parkway, Miramar

Avg 4.5 (3824 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Fillet$15.50
Grilled Filet of Mahi-Mahi with Cilantro Lemon Butter on the Side
More about La Carreta Miramar
Brimstone Woodfire Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Brimstone Woodfire Grill

14575 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Napolean$30.00
More about Brimstone Woodfire Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Sergio's Restaurant #4

13620 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (1328 reviews)
Takeout
LF Mahi-Mahi$15.25
More about Sergio's Restaurant #4
8ac4e1a9-6e34-48dd-ab4c-d53ab9b68619 image

 

UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos

3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Mahi Mahi Escabeche$6.55
Fresh catch Mahi-Mahi, cold mashed potato, yellow peppers, eggs, olive, cilantro, onion, with crema rocotto
More about UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos

