Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve miso soup

Main pic

 

SUSHI SOGO - 10000 Stirling Rd ste 8

10000 stirling Rd ste 8, Cooper City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$4.00
More about SUSHI SOGO - 10000 Stirling Rd ste 8
Imasa Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

imasa sushi

8570 stirling rd, Hollywood

Avg 4.7 (2004 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup$3.00
Tofu, Scallions, Seaweed
More about imasa sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Pastries

Maki

Volcano Rolls

Grilled Chicken

Seafood Soup

Grilled Steaks

Dumplings

Tzatziki

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (237 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston