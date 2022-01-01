Octopus in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve octopus
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Gold Marquess
8525 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Curry Octopus
|$5.30
Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
6519 Taft Street, Hollywood
|Octopus
|$22.95
Pulpo
Spanish octopus in a vinaigrette salad or cooked in Creole sauce.
|Octopus Stuffed Plantain Cups
|$12.95
Tostones Rellenos de Pulpo - Hand-held bites of Heaven, homemade plantains cup, stuffed with Octopus.
The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood
1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood
|Grilled Octopus
|$19.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Imasa Sushi
8570 stirling rd, Hollywood
|Tako-Octopus
|$8.00
|Spicy Octopus
|$15.00
Chopped Sashimi Octopus, Kimchee, Cilantro and Shallots
TAPAS • STEAKS
Casa Espana
14537 SW 5TH ST, Pembroke Pines
|Pulpo a la Gallega / Galician Style Octopus
|$18.00
|Pata de Pulpo Gallego a la Parrilla con Verduras / Grilled Galician Octopus Tentacle With Vegetables
|$24.00
Level Twentynine
600 SW 145th Ter, Pembroke Pines
|Pulpo Anticuchero (Grilled Octopus)
|$36.00
|Octopus Nikkei Al Olivo
|$24.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP
17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines
|GRILLED OCTOPUS
|$20.95
Grilled Portuguese octopus served over mix greens, celery, cherry tomato, Kalamata olives and lemon oil
UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos
3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood
|Octopus Anticuchero
|$6.95
Char-grilled Spain Octopus, cold mashed potato, panka pepper, salsa criolla, cilantro, onion, with olive sauce.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine
15749 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
|Octopus
|$15.00
Olive Oil / Lemon / Garlic / Mixed Greens / Balsamic
|Grilled Octopus
|$21.00
Olive Oil / Lemon / Garlic / Sautéed Spinach / Lemon Potatoes