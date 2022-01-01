Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve octopus

Gold Marquess image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Gold Marquess

8525 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Octopus$5.30
More about Gold Marquess
Banner pic

 

Cebiche-Bar

10860 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAUSA OCTOPUS$16.00
More about Cebiche-Bar
Casa Borinquen - Hollywood image

 

Casa Borinquen - Hollywood

6519 Taft Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Octopus$22.95
Pulpo
Spanish octopus in a vinaigrette salad or cooked in Creole sauce.
Octopus Stuffed Plantain Cups$12.95
Tostones Rellenos de Pulpo - Hand-held bites of Heaven, homemade plantains cup, stuffed with Octopus.
More about Casa Borinquen - Hollywood
Banner pic

 

The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood

1925 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Octopus$19.00
More about The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar - Hollywood
Imasa Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Imasa Sushi

8570 stirling rd, Hollywood

Avg 4.7 (2004 reviews)
Takeout
Tako-Octopus$8.00
Spicy Octopus$15.00
Chopped Sashimi Octopus, Kimchee, Cilantro and Shallots
More about Imasa Sushi
Casa Espana image

TAPAS • STEAKS

Casa Espana

14537 SW 5TH ST, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Pulpo a la Gallega / Galician Style Octopus$18.00
Pata de Pulpo Gallego a la Parrilla con Verduras / Grilled Galician Octopus Tentacle With Vegetables$24.00
More about Casa Espana
Level Twentynine image

 

Level Twentynine

600 SW 145th Ter, Pembroke Pines

Avg 3.9 (383 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulpo Anticuchero (Grilled Octopus)$36.00
Octopus Nikkei Al Olivo$24.00
More about Level Twentynine
La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP

17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED OCTOPUS$20.95
Grilled Portuguese octopus served over mix greens, celery, cherry tomato, Kalamata olives and lemon oil
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP
Octopus Anticuchero image

 

UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos

3080 Sheridan Street, Hollywood

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Octopus Anticuchero$6.95
Char-grilled Spain Octopus, cold mashed potato, panka pepper, salsa criolla, cilantro, onion, with olive sauce.
More about UCHUTACOS Peruvian Craft Tacos
Consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

15749 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (3671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Octopus$15.00
Olive Oil / Lemon / Garlic / Mixed Greens / Balsamic
Octopus$15.00
Olive Oil / Lemon / Garlic / Mixed Greens / Balsamic
Grilled Octopus$21.00
Olive Oil / Lemon / Garlic / Sautéed Spinach / Lemon Potatoes
More about Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

