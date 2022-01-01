Omelettes in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve omelettes
Bean & Rose - Hollywood
2028 Harrison Street Suite 101, Hollywood
|3 Cheese Omelette
|$7.95
Two eggs, blend of mozzarella, cheddar and swiss cheese.
|Sausage Hash Omelette
|$8.95
Turkey breakfast sausage and hashbrowns
|Bacon Cheddar Omelette
|$8.95
Two eggs, bacon bits and cheddar cheese.
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Purple Orchid
3501 Johnson st, Hollywood
|Omelette Bar
|$6.99
Build your own omelette (3 basic toppings included)