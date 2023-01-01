Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple fried rice in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Ishilima image

 

ISHILIMA

15807 Pines Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$6.00
Pineapple, carrots, Scallions, Chinese Sausage, egg, soy sauce
More about ISHILIMA
Item pic

 

Chowology: Asian Kitchen - 318 South Flamingo Road

318 South Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
H4. Golden Curry Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
Homemade curry rice (rice steamed with curry spice and other herb) stir-fry with sweet corn, black bean, egg, purple onion, peas, carrot, scallion, pineapple chunk, and selected protein in a savory sauce
More about Chowology: Asian Kitchen - 318 South Flamingo Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Carne Asada

Cake

Sliders

Pudding

Chef Salad

Katsu

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (328 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1029 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1493 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (406 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston