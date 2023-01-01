Pineapple fried rice in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
More about ISHILIMA
ISHILIMA
15807 Pines Blvd, Hollywood
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$6.00
Pineapple, carrots, Scallions, Chinese Sausage, egg, soy sauce
More about Chowology: Asian Kitchen - 318 South Flamingo Road
Chowology: Asian Kitchen - 318 South Flamingo Road
318 South Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines
|H4. Golden Curry Pineapple Fried Rice
|$12.95
Homemade curry rice (rice steamed with curry spice and other herb) stir-fry with sweet corn, black bean, egg, purple onion, peas, carrot, scallion, pineapple chunk, and selected protein in a savory sauce