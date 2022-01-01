Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Popcorn chicken in
Hollywood
/
Hollywood
/
Popcorn Chicken
Hollywood restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
Chowology: Asian Kitchen
318 South Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines
No reviews yet
H3. Truffle Parm Popcorn Chicken
$8.75
More about Chowology: Asian Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Sergio's Restaurant #4
13620 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
Avg 4.5
(1328 reviews)
Kids Popcorn Chicken
$7.99
More about Sergio's Restaurant #4
Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood
Mushroom Burgers
Vegetable Soup
Burritos
Gnocchi
Flan
Tuna Wraps
Fritters
Snapper
More near Hollywood to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(865 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(220 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(95 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(865 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(272 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(511 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(282 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1368 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston