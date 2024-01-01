Quiche in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve quiche
Farmer's Milk - 1801 N young circle
1801 Young Circle, Hollywood
|Slice Salmon quiche
|$8.50
Lady Baker
14545 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines
|Quiche Loraine
|$12.80
Satisfy your savory cravings with our classic Quiche Lorraine! Made with a flaky and buttery crust, our quiche is filled with a creamy and savory mixture of eggs, cheese, and bacon. Perfect for breakfast, brunch, or as a light lunch, each bite of our Quiche Lorraine is a delicious blend of flavors and textures that will leave you wanting more. Freshly baked every day, our quiche is made with the highest quality ingredients to ensure the best taste and quality. Come and try our Quiche Lorraine today and taste the ultimate comfort food!
|Veggie Quiche
|$12.80
Indulge in the savory and delicious flavors of our Veggie Quiche! Made with a flaky, buttery crust and filled with a delicious blend of spinach, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese, our quiche is the perfect combination of creamy and savory. Each bite is loaded with fresh veggies and rich, tangy cheese that will leave your taste buds wanting more. Perfect for brunch, lunch, or as a light dinner, our Veggie Quiche pairs perfectly with a fresh green salad. Made with the freshest ingredients and carefully crafted to perfection, come and try our Veggie Quiche today and experience the ultimate indulgence in every bite!