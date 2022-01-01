Risotto in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve risotto
More about Amici Trattoria Italiana
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Amici Trattoria Italiana
11338 Miramar Pkwy, Miramar
|RISOTTO
|$25.00
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP
17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines
|RISOTTO DA VINCI
|$26.95
Risotto in an array of fresh seafood topped with goat cheese
|RISOTTO AL PORCINI
|$25.95
Risotto with fresh porcini mushrooms and regular mushrooms topped with white truffle oil
|RISOTTO CHAMPAGNE
|$26.95
Risotto with baby shrimp, asparagus, and spinach in a creamy champagne sauce