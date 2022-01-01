Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rum cake in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve rum cake

Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery - Miramar

12312 Miramar Pkwy,, Miramar

Avg 3 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Rum Cake Slice$4.68
More about Vicky Bakery - Miramar
Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines

15955 Pines Blvd, pembroke Pines

Avg 4.3 (2163 reviews)
Takeout
CUÑA RUM CAKE$3.50
More about Vicky Bakery - Pembroke Pines

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Shrimp Burritos

Caesar Salad

Churrasco

Shrimp Fried Rice

Croissants

Pork Belly

Avocado Salad

Calamari

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (241 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1015 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston