Seafood soup in Hollywood

Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve seafood soup

Gold Marquess image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Gold Marquess

8525 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Soup$19.90
More about Gold Marquess
Imasa Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Imasa Sushi

8570 stirling rd, Hollywood

Avg 4.7 (2004 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Ramen Soup$15.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Clam, Vegetables
Spicy Seafood Soup$9.00
Scallop, Shrimp, Squid, Krab, Clam, Chicken Broth
More about Imasa Sushi
La Strega Cucina Italiana - Pembroke Pines image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP

17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (684 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SEAFOOD SOUP$15.95
Array of fresh seafood mixed in a fish stock with red onions, green onions and a couch of fresh tomato
More about La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP

