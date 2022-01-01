Seafood soup in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve seafood soup
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Gold Marquess
8525 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Seafood Soup
|$19.90
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Imasa Sushi
8570 stirling rd, Hollywood
|Seafood Ramen Soup
|$15.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Squid, Clam, Vegetables
|Spicy Seafood Soup
|$9.00
Scallop, Shrimp, Squid, Krab, Clam, Chicken Broth
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
La Strega Cucina Italiana - PP
17864 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines
|SEAFOOD SOUP
|$15.95
Array of fresh seafood mixed in a fish stock with red onions, green onions and a couch of fresh tomato