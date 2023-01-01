Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Hollywood

Go
Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Hollywood restaurants that serve shawarma

Main pic

 

Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Pembroke Pines - 10430 Pines Boulevard

10430 Pines Boulevard, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Platter$14.00
Thin slices boneless chicken thigh marinated overnight with our spices Served with your choice of two sides
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$9.00
Lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Pickles, and garlic saute,
Beef Shawarma Bowl$10.00
Lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, and Tahini sauce.
More about Sufrat Mediterranean Grill - Pembroke Pines - 10430 Pines Boulevard
Consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

15749 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.5 (3671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma$0.00
Chix Shawarma Pita$11.00
Rotisserie Chicken / Lettuce / Tomato / Toom Sauce
Beef Shawarma$0.00
More about Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood

Waffles

Parrilla

Miso Soup

Turkey Wraps

Fried Rice

Pork Belly

Bread Pudding

Margherita Pizza

Map

More near Hollywood to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1027 restaurants)

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Miami Beach

Avg 4.3 (229 restaurants)

Pompano Beach

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Hialeah

Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)

North Miami Beach

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1027 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (2 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1478 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston