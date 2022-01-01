Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp fried rice in
Hollywood
/
Hollywood
/
Shrimp Fried Rice
Hollywood restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Gold Marquess
8525 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
Avg 4.4
(700 reviews)
Shrimp Fried Rice
More about Gold Marquess
Aloha Crab
9976 Pines Blvd, Hollywood
No reviews yet
Shrimp fried rice
$14.95
More about Aloha Crab
Browse other tasty dishes in Hollywood
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Wraps
Enchiladas
Fajitas
Philly Cheesesteaks
Steak Fajitas
Steak Quesadillas
Cappuccino
More near Hollywood to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(265 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(211 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Hialeah
Avg 4.1
(42 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(260 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1302 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston