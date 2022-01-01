Spinach pies in Hollywood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Kaya's Bistro

1411 North Palm Avenue, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Pie$9.00
Vegetarian, Spinach sautéed with onions & feta in a crispy phyllo dough.
More about Kaya's Bistro
Consumer pic

 

DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

292 NW 172nd Ave, Pembroke Pines

No reviews yet
Takeout
10" Spinach Pie$14.00
Wonderful blend of spinach, garlic, cheeses & spices. Serves 1-2. As always our dough is made fresh daily. We bake our hand-tossed pizzas in a traditional brick oven and use only the finest natural cheeses.
More about DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant

