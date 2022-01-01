Spinach pies in Hollywood
Hollywood restaurants that serve spinach pies
More about Kaya's Bistro
Kaya's Bistro
1411 North Palm Avenue, Pembroke Pines
|Spinach Pie
|$9.00
Vegetarian, Spinach sautéed with onions & feta in a crispy phyllo dough.
More about DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
DoughBoys Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant
292 NW 172nd Ave, Pembroke Pines
|10" Spinach Pie
|$14.00
Wonderful blend of spinach, garlic, cheeses & spices. Serves 1-2. As always our dough is made fresh daily. We bake our hand-tossed pizzas in a traditional brick oven and use only the finest natural cheeses.